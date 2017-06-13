Letter: Thanks for fair pro-con columns

Today’s network news is shaky. While news should be honest, factual and direct, most shows “interpret” the news. It becomes “interesting, political, clever, one-sided, or amusing,” and misleading.
Network news should be direct, stick to facts, be honest, and leave interpretation to us. Good reporters talk straight. Edward R. Murrow is a prime example.
Fox newscasters’ mirror view of society is sick. Their scripted soap opera is loaded with intentional bias and misinformation. It’s as phony as a $3 bill. Some folks find “soap news” amusing, even believable? It has tutored a segment of society to swallow a stream of dangerous, self-serving actions and outright lies by their leaders.
Worthy news is clear, true and timely. Climate change, for example, deserves current, intelligent and public news stories. The world depends on its citizens to know truth and act on it in time to make a difference.
PBS and NPR reporting is truthful, fair, and respectful. They are now being “head hunted” by Trump’s administration. Not surprising!
Thank you, TCH editors. I appreciate your fair pro/con columns. To avoid bias and accept dissent is swampy ground. You wade it well.
Shirley Powers Lucas, Richland
