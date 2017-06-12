Letter: What have liberals brought us?

It appears that liberals are still complaining about Trump’s conservative actions and executive orders. Well, let us see just what the liberals have brought us over time:
▪ An estimated 12,000,000 undocumented illegal immigrants (think liberal unlawful actions of the former White House resident).
▪ An illegal drug market which has cost the overdose deaths of over 52,400 people as of 2015 while prosecutions by the Justice Department have been minimized (think liberal unlawful actions of the former White House resident).
▪ Anti-poverty policies and actions which make a life of bad choices more sustainable and comfortable (think liberal welfare, food stamps and school free meals).
▪ Gun-control activists who think that adding just one more statute will deter crime and prevent gang violence (think liberal Initiative 594).
▪ A health care system that is unsustainable with costs rising beyond control (hospital cost now at $10,000 per day) and coverage beginning to disappear (think liberal Obamacare).
▪ Riots at prominent universities by students protesting the free speech of conservative speakers (think liberal Berkeley).
▪ A national debt that equals $65,000 for every man, woman, and child in the United States (think liberal spending).
Dennis Carlyle, Kennewick
Comments