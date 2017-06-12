Letter: Nixon rolling over in his grave

Over and over and over I keep reading and hearing people like Mr. Higginbotham (“Trump is not mirroring Nixon,” TCH, May 31) telling the rest of us, “... there is still no evidence of collusion with the Russians.”
True, there is not. Know why? Because Donald Trump, his son-in-law, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and others are in an ongoing investigation conducted by several agencies of the government.
Just like when you are watching a real investigation or one for a made-for-television program, the authorities do not reveal any evidence until they are sure a case can be made. No necessity to rush to judgment.
Take heart in knowing that just because the president shares secrets with the Russians, he admittedly fired FBI director Comey to shut down the Russian probe, asked two other security agency heads to quit looking into the Russian matter, has connections with Michael Flynn, and has a son-in-law under suspicion, doesn’t mean he has committed any crimes. Donald J. Trump lives in a system where he’s innocent until proven guilty.
Whoa, did you hear that? Might have been Nixon rolling over in his grave!
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Comments