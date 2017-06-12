Letter: Support Finn for Richland City Council

The community of Richland is in a unique position. This election season the residents of Richland have an opportunity to affect real change. Economic development, revitalization of Richland proper, and smart decisions regarding how residents are impacted by projects and how they are funded are important.
As a lifelong resident of Richland, born just down the street from the high school I graduated from, I have spent my life as a part of this amazing community, and I want to see it move in a positive direction. One that benefits us all and includes everyone from all backgrounds and walks of life.
It saddens me to know that the decision to institute a $20 tab tax will ultimately impact some of my fellow residents, and that nobody really had a say in the matter. I’ve witnessed your frustration, and heard some of your stories. Things need to change. What happened to government of the people, for the people, by the people? I hope to return that ideal to the Richland City Council this election season.
I humbly ask for your support to do so. Kalen Finn for Richland City Council, Position #1.
Kalen Finn, Richland
