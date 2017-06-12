Letter: Make wage stagnation a crime

Please ask the hard questions of the candidates and what they will do to solve our community problems.
Why do the elected leaders allow corporations to steal, rob, and abuse the people by not paying a livable wage and then making us pay with our tax money their employees to survive? Why do they legalize corporations to avoid taxes that directly take away from the economy and our communities? Elected leaders from all levels of city, state and national can stop this criminal abuse of employees, first by raising the minimum wage immediately to a livable wage and making corporations pay livable wages before giving CEO pay and dividends. Make wage stagnation a crime.
Walmart double dips by not paying $6.2 billion to employees, and another $6.2 billion of our tax money to help their employees survive.
Petition: Right now, over 64 million people work at jobs paying poverty-level wages. That drags down wages for everyone who works while making a handful of CEOs very rich.
Because of wage stagnation we have now over 95 million people, the highest number ever, out of the labor force.
Ronda Evans, Kennewick
