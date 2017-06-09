Letter: Keep the atomic cloud symbol to remind future generations

The most destructive bombing raid in human history was not Hiroshima or Nagasaki. It was the bombing of Tokyo on the nights of March 9-10, 1945, six months before Japan surrendered. 334 American planes firebombed Tokyo, annihilating 16 square miles, killing about 100,000 people and injuring over a million people (think painful burns with no hospitals or immediate treatment).
People who ignore the firebombing of Tokyo and focus only on the horror of bombing Nagasaki or Hiroshima are either ignorant of history or have a hidden agenda, or both. The firebombing of Tokyo caused far more destruction, death and injury. But it took two atomic bombs to quickly end the war with Japan and save millions of Japanese ready to fight to their death.
Today the atomic cloud is a symbol which creates fear. In my opinion that fear has prevented major wars and for that we can be proud. Let us keep the atomic cloud as a symbol to remind future generations that war has devastating consequences.
Vince Panesko, Richland
Comments