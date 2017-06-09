Letter: Trump budget is thoughtless and inhumane

The Trump budget cuts $1.74 trillion from social safety net programs, food stamps, and disability payments. Food stamps face $192 billion in cuts over the next 10 years. Medicaid would lose $800 billion in funding and Social Security Disability insurance about $73 billion.
The House already has proposed to reduce or deny health care coverage for much of this same group. The poor, children, disabled, aged, single mothers, unemployed and minorities will suffer from this thoughtless and inhumane budget proposal.
The programs he is proposing to cut directly impact people’s lives and represent direct cuts to our local economies. Cutting these programs will cause hunger, suffering, and pain for the poor and disadvantaged in our community and removes $1.74 trillion in spending from local communities and our stores, businesses and service providers.
The offsets of lower taxes for businesses and top-earning individuals and spending on defense provide much less benefit to our local economy. Obviously, the loss of $1.74 trillion in business reduces taxes even more so we all (including local government) suffer, though probably not as much or as directly as the disadvantaged.
Write to your representatives and let them know you do not support this folly.
Stan Moon, Richland
