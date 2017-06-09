Letters to the Editor

June 09, 2017 5:32 PM

Letter: Never forget sacrifices made on D-Day

On June 6, I sat down to read my paper after hoisting the American flag. I expected to see references to World War II all through the paper, but all I saw was the Peanuts cartoon showing Snoopy wading ashore.

We should never forget what those men sacrificed on June 6, no matter how many years have gone by. All of the veterans deserve recognition for what they have given. I hope that the Tri-City Herald will correct this for future times. Support our troops and remember the fallen.

Bruce Simpson, Finley

