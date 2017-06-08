Letter: Chiawana should move graduation to Toyota Center

My husband and I attended Chiawana’s graduation, arriving two hours early for a decent parking space. We sat in our truck for an hour to avoid the heat watching drivers without disabled placards, or plates, park in the designated stalls. We then watched at least 10 individuals in wheelchairs coming from who knows where.
At about 5 p.m. we went to get a seat. Much to our surprise, lots of people were saving groups of seats for family members. Because of medical issues we are unable to walk very far, or up and down steps in the heat. A very kind lady noticed our predicament and was kind enough to give up two of her seats. We sat for another two hours waiting and then watched a totally rushed and unorganized introduction of our seniors, who also had quite a distance to walk.
At the conclusion family and friends were invited down to the field to meet their graduate. Imagine hundreds of people trying to get down the stadium steps while hundreds of others trying to get up. It was dangerously chaotic.
Chiawana, join the rest of the Tri-Cities and go to the Toyota Center.
Bonnie Burkos, Richland
