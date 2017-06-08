Letter: Protests, riots and public mudslinging must stop

The Democratic Party has acted disorderly with its recent post-election behaviors, having displayed countless unacceptable actions towards President Trump. More recently, Democratic Party Chairman John Burton chanted profanities towards the president during the California Democratic Convention; how is this acceptable? Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi laughed alongside Burton at his display.
This behavior is strictly unprofessional when it is applied to politics. Sure, nobody likes to lose; moreover, they don’t need to be sore losers about it. The Republicans weren’t satisfied in 2008 when Obama won, nevertheless, they didn’t shout profanities on public television. The recent Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, called half of the country “deplorables” throughout the recent election, and in return her party has behaved worse than the people they claimed were deplorable.
Many have claimed that Trump becoming president would send this country into chaos, and by the looks of it they are correct. The protests, riots and public mudslinging must stop. Our country is in a state of chaos, but not because of our current president’s actions, instead because of the party that lost the presidential election.
Parker Larson, Kennewick
Comments