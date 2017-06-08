Letter: Richland residents paying to move others over bridge

Are you a Richland resident? Have you noticed that your utility bill arrives by the U.S. mail in an upside-down envelope? Check it out if you haven’t already noticed!
Let us pray the city employee ordering the stationary isn’t also ordering the bridge at Duportail (the one I refer to as “the bypass.”
Lately I’ve felt a lot like Arthur Dent. Although they won’t be bulldozing my house to make room for their bypass to get them from point A to B, they will be asking me and my fellow Richland residents to pay for the Benton County bypass in order to move traffic from point A to point B.
Rest easy I won’t be, lying down on Duportail at the Yakima River in protest. Nor do I plan on, or have I ever, taken a trip to the Galaxy!
Randolph Sims, Richland
Comments