Letter: Initiative 1552 is blatantly discriminatory

I would like to respond to the letter full of inaccuracies from Ken Reithmayr and the group trying to bring about Initiative 1552 ( “State initiative would repeal bathroom rule,” TCH, June 1). To be clear, there are already laws which protect women and children and men and boys for that matter from all manner of illegal behaviors in public places, including restrooms and locker rooms. To claim that there is currently a dangerous rule out there is disingenuous at best and intentional propaganda at worst.
To claim that this decision was made in 2015 by only five appointed people is in fact, false. Actually the state agency created in 1949 was tasked with clarifying an already existing law from 2006. Not only did they clarify, but they held open to the public meetings across the state and had online options to comment for months before writing out the clarifications for the already 10-year-old law.
The only danger here, is the option that allows for people to create fear where it’s not warranted and to share information that is not true. Refuse to sign — and check out the website washingtonwontdiscriminate.org to get actual details and facts about this blatantly discriminatory initiative.
Keri Lobdell, Richland
