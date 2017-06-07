Letter: Proud of students reciting Pledge of Allegiance

A photo on page 1B of Sunday’s Tri-City Herald showed students at Kamiakin’s graduation standing, hands over hearts, apparently staring at the flag while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. We all should be proud to be part of this community where parents and educators have instilled in these graduates the critical importance of such public proclamation of respect for the symbol of our great nation.
Even if you don’t agree with our government, you have a responsibility to show honor and respect for the piece of cloth under which so many fought, with too many giving the ultimate sacrifice, to preserve the freedoms we enjoy in this country. Furthermore, the Pledge of Allegiance is not a pledge of loyalty to our government, but to our nation which is made up of we, the people!
If you would like to learn more about the significance of the flag and actually see a flag disposal ceremony I invite you to the flag plaza in downtown Kennewick at 5:30 p.m. on Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14. Bring your flags needing disposal and observe a ceremony showing how the American flag is properly and correctly disposed of with honor.
Skip Novakovich, LTC, USA, (Ret), Kennewick
Comments