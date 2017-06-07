Letter: When will Richland’s hazardous household waste site be ready?

Were you in the fantastic traffic line snaking around two sides and through the Jadwin side of the Uptown on Saturday morning? Reason — to be good citizens and dispose of our household hazardous waste correctly. I was in line over an hour inching along, wasting fuel.
Many years ago we were blessed with an HHW site (which burned). It seems there is no money to rebuild. We have boat docks, street statues, etc, etc.
I finally was in line where the attendant said they could not take the oil unless I wanted to relinquish the can. It was in an appropriate red gas can container. So I brought the oil home. What to do with the used oil? Who knows? The newspaper article did not state that the oil had to be in disposable containers.
What do I put the oil in to transport to recycling events? My cowboy hat or Tupperware? My question is, when will the HHW site be built and ready to use? There must have been insurance money for the loss.
Rose Archer, Richland
Comments