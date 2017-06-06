Letter: Immunity from government should be extended to women

For a long time now, much lip service has been paid to the idea of “choice” and “small government” when it comes to health care. Generally, I agree. I only wish that this privilege of immunity from government interference was extended to women.
Planned Parenthood is a provider that puts patient care above politics. Planned Parenthood provides care above all else, something that many in the health care industry seem to have forgotten. Aside from being a gross insult to the intelligence and personal autonomy of American women, this meddling in private and often painful health care decisions to score political clout is dangerous.
The U.S. is failing, embarrassingly so, when it comes to basic sex education and reproductive health. Maternal mortality has increased by 27 percent here while the global trend has decreased. As women are dying, these attacks on the institutions that help them continue, often in the name of morality. The spread of misinformation continues to further an agenda that does harm.
I support Planned Parenthood because they treated me with kindness and dignity when no one else would. Planned Parenthood is often the only choice women have. To take that away is inhumane and immoral.
Mariana Cesar, Pasco
