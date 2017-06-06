Letter: Don’t make access to health care more difficult

Affordable health care for women is being threatened by the current proposed funding cuts to the ACA and to Medicaid and the proposal to cut off medicaid reimbursement for women’s health services at Planned Parenthood (federal monies do not pay for abortions at Planned Parenthood or anywhere else).
It seems to me of the best ways to build a strong, stable community is to promote ready access to health and wellness services, especially for moms and children. I encourage our legislators not to vote for any cuts to vital health services or support any policy that would make access to health care more difficult for the women of our community.
Sara Flaten, Richland
