Letter: Mayor Thompson has outlived his usefulness to Richland

I see that our Richland mayor, Bob Thompson, really knows how to remain popular with the city’s residents “How to serve growing population haunts Tri-City mayors,” TCH, June 1). He states that those of us opposing the Rachel Road extension through the Amon Creek Natural Preserve are engaging in hypocrisy.
Well, we hypocrites have spent many, many hours removing tons of garbage and debris from the Amon Basin (the city ignored the trash for years) and many more hours hand-watering plantings for three long summers to restore the environment.
He states that we are people he likes to screw with. I think that Mayor Thompson has outlived his usefulness to Richland with these deep insults and that it is time for the voters to rid ourselves of this person who is not fit to lead our city.
Let’s vote him into retirement at the next election opportunity.
Samuel J. Dechter, Richland
