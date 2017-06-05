Letter: No means no on Link proposal

Please vote no on the Link proposal! There should be a limit on how many times they can put this up to a vote. It was voted down before and should be voted down again. Our taxes in Kennewick are already too high, and we do not need more useless facilities. When was the last time you went to any kind of event here?
Our roads need repair, our local police need more officers to deal with the crime and traffic offenses in Kennewick. If you are going to raise taxes, at least put it into something every law-abiding citizen will benefit from. Not a piece of fluff very few locals will ever visit. Please join me in voting no. And when the people tell you no, stop putting it on again and again. Listen to the voters, no means no!
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
Comments