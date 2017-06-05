Letter: Senate should try to improve Obamacare

The Trump budget proposes $928 billion from the poor, the old, the disabled, single moms and their children to give additional tax cuts to the rich and to boost military spending. (NBC News, Benjy Sarllin, 4-23-2017)
The CBO report says that “Trumpcare is a $663 bi8llion tax cut for the rich paid for by kicking 23 million people off of insurance.” (PoliticusUSA, Jason Easley, 5-24-17)
Paul Ryan tweets that the CBO report “again confirms that the American Health Care Act will lower premiums and the deficit.” This is evidence that he is only interested in cutting social welfare and lacks integrity or any intention to improve Obamacare.
The NY Times says that “there are solid bipartisan ideas out there, including some that would increase state expenses or lower consumer expenses for health care. The Senate has members from both parties with the savvy and the policy chops — like Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray — to turn those ideas into a bill.”
I respectfully suggest the Senate include bipartisan members and women on the committee to develop a replacement health care bill. Hold hearings and make an attempt to improve on Obamacare. Our country deserves no less.
Stan Moon, Richland
