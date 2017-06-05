Letter: Tax Oregonians who shop in Washington

As our state pursues new revenue sources (translated “taxes:), rather than or in addition to considering a tax on Internet services, why not look for an untapped revenue closer to home? Our neighbors in Oregon shop in Washington, yet pay not no tax for retail purchases.
Washington incurs costs due to Oregonians’ use of our roads, community services, etc., yet they do not contribute funds. I am tired of being asked at the cash register, “Are you an Oregon resident?” The question is unnecessary: Anyone who is standing in Washington should pay the state’s sales tax.
Here is an alternative revenue source that doesn’t take more tax dollars from Washingtonians.
Van Cummings, Richland
Comments