Letter: Tri-Cities one of the best places to live in Washington

The top 100 safest cities in Washington include all of the cities that make up our Tri-City area, according to Safewise, a home security company.
The city of West Richland outranked its neighbors and has become one of the safest cities in the state of Washington. Pasco came in at No. 42, Richland at No. 55 and Kennewick at No. 63. West Richland was ranked No. 23 in a 2016 study, but earned a No. 12 spot in the state this year. The Safewise study analyzed FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 and population data.
This is a noteworthy recognition for the Tri-Cities. It’s reassuring to those of us who live here because everyone wants to live and raise their children in a safe environment. Thank you to the local police and others who protect our community for doing their part to make the Tri-Cities a safe place for citizens to live.
The Tri-Cities is one of the best places to live in Washington. I am proud to call it home. I am proud to say I will be graduating in a place as memorable as the Tri-Cities in 2018.
Emma Tullos, Pasco
