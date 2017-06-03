Letter: Pasco losing an amazing music teacher

On June 16, the Pasco School District will lose an amazing music teacher. Pam Wheatley is retiring from Ruth Livingston Elementary after 34 years.
From her plays like AZ Does It and Dinosaur Valley to her programs for MLK Day and Veterans Day, she has brought music alive in the classroom and to the community. I had the privilege to grow up in her classroom and in her home. Being the daughter and student of Mrs. Wheatley, I saw how much love and dedication she brought to the classroom. After a nighttime program she would take home students whose parents couldn’t be there and stop to buy them something from Dairy Queen. For these students, this was the only time they ever went there, as their parents couldn’t afford it.
Everywhere she goes in the Tri-Cities there is always a past or present student who yells out “Mrs. Wheatley” and gives her a hug. I’m lucky I got to participate in her classroom for six years of music, plays, choir and fun. And I thank her for inspiring me to become a teacher. I will carry on your teaching spirit with me. You will be greatly missed. Enjoy your retirement!
Brooke Wheatley, Pasco
