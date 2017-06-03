Letters to the Editor

June 03, 2017 12:41 PM

Letter: Impeachment proceedings justified for Trump

President Trump’s obstruction of justice justifies impeachment proceedings to bring out the facts for us to assess.

Trump knew of Flynn and Manafort’s roles as undisclosed Russian agents, and he kept them on his payroll until pressured to “lose” them. Trump’s explanation didn’t hold up to scrutiny. His professed concern for “national security” (Muslim ban) seems merely party/institutional racism.

Trump chose ethically compromised appointees who pledged their loyalty to him, ahead of our nation. FBI Director Comey promised Trump he would tell the truth, and later was fired.

Trump defends his ignorant, unethical, stupid and arguably treasonous actions by asserting it isn’t illegal when the president does it. His lawyers unsuccessfully argued in court that the president may take actions that are unreviewable by other branches of government. (My thanks to Washington attorney general, and proud Democrat, Robert Ferguson for bringing that case.)

Our nation’s top Republican is a serial sexual offender with a reputation for lying. Now, some of Trump’s “business successes” are under scrutiny for their link to laundering money from terrorist groups.

Character is destiny.

The Republican Party is supporting Trump. Who will you find worth supporting?

Ivar Husa, Richland

