Letter: We must condemn all radical acts of hate

What a tragic way to begin Memorial Day weekend. Two men dead and one injured, by a violent extremist, in the heart of Portland. A man began screaming insults at two young Muslim women trying to simply ride a train in peace.
Fellow passengers courageously came to the womens’ defense, and were brutally attacked. Two died. These men are heroes who died defending American freedom and religious liberty as much as any fallen soldiers we honor on Memorial Day.
The hate these everyday heroes stood up against has become more widespread recently. Violent individuals have been emboldened by elected officials, who, rather than speaking against Islamic extremism, have promoted a dangerous animosity towards all Muslims, including our friends, neighbors and family members. Today, an American is more likely to be killed for being Muslim than by a Muslim terrorist.
America was made great by the founders’ vision of liberty and safety for people of all faiths. Anti-Muslim speech and violence breaks this promise and threatens the liberty of all Americans. In these uncertain times, we must welcome all who uphold American values, and condemn all radical acts of hate.
Susannah Burrows, Richland
