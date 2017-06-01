Letter: Health insurance should not be market-based

Our Congressman, Dan Newhouse, has repeatedly advocated for “market-based health insurance,” promising that for-profit health insurance companies will deliver less-expensive, higher quality, and more available health care in the U.S. He is not alone in pushing this mantra. No evidence is provided to support this infatuation with market-based health insurance. On the contrary, there is a great deal of evidence to suggest that market-based health insurance provides very expensive, lower-quality healthcare.
The majority of health insurance issued in the U.S. since World War II has been issued by market-based health insurance companies. It has performed poorly, based on comparisons with other industrialized countries, which generally do not rely on an unregulated market. Americans pay much more for health care (including premiums, out of pocket expenses, deductibles, employer contributions and taxes), twice as much as other industrialized countries. Compared with 34 other industrialized countries, the U.S. ranks 26th in life expectancy, and 31st in infant mortality. Only Chile, Mexico, Turkey and the U.S. don’t have universal health care.
I don’t know about you, but I would prefer to get my health insurance from a system whose primary goal is not to make a profit, but to provide a service.
David Clement, M.D., Winthrop
