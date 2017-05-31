Letter: Maple trees also a scourge to mankind

I am writing this in response to the letter regarding the sycamore trees being a scourge in the Tri-Cities (TCH, May 26). Not only am I surrounded by sycamores, but also the massive maple trees that spew their seeds everywhere. I have a mini-forest growing in my lawn, the river rock, and any nook and cranny those pesky seeds can find a place to roost!
Using the term “a scourge to mankind,” as the writer noted, is very apt. Some of the maple trees here in West Richland are enormous, and I cannot imagine the cost to remove them. I can only hope that they are well-anchored in the ground. Should one of those monsters topple in my direction. I could say goodbye to most of my house.
So, not only do the sycamore victims deserve some relief, add maple victims to the list as well.
Helen Turner, West Richland
Comments