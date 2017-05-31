Letter: State initiative would repeal bathroom rule

Did you know there is a dangerous rule in Washington state that allows biological males to undress and shower in female locker rooms and showers in public spaces and in our schools?
Your elected representatives did not get to vote on this rule. It was imposed on all of Washington by five people appointed by the governor, and it took effect on Dec. 26, 2015. Many people in our state don’t even know that this new rule is currently in effect.
Initiative 1552, Safe Spaces For Women And Children, would repeal this harmful rule and restore safety, privacy, and common sense in Washington. Over 300,000 signatures are needed before June 30 to put this on the ballot in November. If you care about this issue and wonder how you can help, the website justwantprivacy.org has everything you need to know to help repeal this dangerous rule.
Ken Reithmayr, Kennewick
