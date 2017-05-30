Letters to the Editor

May 30, 2017 11:08 PM

Letter: Legislators, do your job

Here are two simple cures to have the Legislature do its job and pass a timely state budget.

1. Amend the state Constitution to require the House and Senate to pass a budget in the first session before any other business, bill or hearings are held.

2. If a budget is not finalized and passed in the first session, any subsequent session in order to complete and pass a budget will be done without any pay, per diem, remuneration or stipend of any kind to any member in either chamber.

Do your job!

Don Taylor, Kennewick

  Comments  

