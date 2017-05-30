Letter: Trump is not mirroring Nixon

Trump is not mirroring Nixon. David Greenberg’s May 11 Washington Post op-ed is rife with inaccuracies.
Nixon ordered his attorney general and deputy to fire the Watergate special prosecutor; both refused and resigned. Nixon ordered the acting AG to do it and he complied. Trump’s deputy AG wrote a memorandum to the AG urging Sessions and Trump to fire FBI Director Comey. Sessions attached a letter to the memo expressing his support of the deputies’ recommendation and sent it to Trump. Acting on this memo and his dealings with Comey, Trump fired him.
Following protocol, Comey had very little to do with the Russian investigation, field agents do that.
Months before Comey’s firing, Democrats were calling for his head. When he was fired they screamed about poor timing and what a great director he was. On the May 10 airing of Fox’s “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” former FBI Director James Kallstrom said “I think it came at the right time and I think it was done correctly. And I’m glad it happened for the rule of law and a whole host of other reasons.”
And, after eight months of investigating, there is still no evidence of collusion with the Russians.
Fred Higginbotham, West Richland
