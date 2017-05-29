Letter: The irrigation gauntlet at Sacagawea Heritage Trail

Without hesitation, I can say that the Sacagawea Heritage Trail is the primary reason I choose to live in the Tri-Cities. As a year-round, five-day-a-week park user, I know that the morning hours are popular in the spring, as our afternoons become too hot. And especially nice for Sunday morning worship services too!
Why then do we have to negotiate the gauntlet of irrigation sprinklers every day? With pedestrian traffic and oncoming cyclists, it is often tricky to avoid a rude face full of irrigation spray. If the section of the path has been severely degraded — because of the irrigation — it can get downright dangerous and potentially expose the irrigator to liability claims.
Please give a little more consideration to how you might be impeding public access to our parks.
Peter Rieke, Pasco
Comments