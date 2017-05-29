Letter: Don’t disrespect flag to make political statements

I have noticed a home flying the USA flag upside-down. I don’t know why this person has chosen to do this, but I’m guessing that it concerns today’s political climate.
Our nation’s flag has endured the American Revolution, the Civil War, two world wars, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, and more recently, has led two coalitions into Iraq and Afghanistan. The blood and sacrifice of our country’s flag has provided the freedom of speech that this person has chosen to take advantage of.
My advice to you, is that if you don’t like how the current political agenda is shaping up, get involved. Be part of the solution and be open to debate. Your voice can be heard and doesn’t require any disrespectful actions to our nation’s symbol of honor.
I hope you reconsider flying our flag appropriately and look to tomorrow as the day where your actions make the change(s) you desire.
Ed Pacheco, Kennewick
