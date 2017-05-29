Letter: Need affordable access to quality health care

A new study has found that low-income patients report better care and health after the passage of the ACA, colloquially known as Obamacare.
Rep. Dan Newhouse continues to claim that people have been “harmed” by the ACA, but his definition of harm is increased costs and changing plans or doctors. If the ACA were repealed or replaced by the AHCA, colloquially known as Trumpcare, the definition of harm becomes actual sickness and possible death.
Weighing these two risks (costs vs. lives), it is clear which we must choose if we are to be a country that cares about its people. We must have a health care system in which everyone has affordable access to quality health care.
There are several ways to achieve affordable health care for all. One is to update the ACA, which was attempted during the Obama administration but was blocked by the Republican Congress. The other solution is single-payer or universal healthcare.
Whichever route we choose, it is clear that we need to join the rest of the advanced countries in the world and provide health care to all people in the United States.
Jenna Pope, Richland
