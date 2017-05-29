Letters to the Editor

May 29, 2017 10:48 PM

Letter: Need affordable access to quality health care

A new study has found that low-income patients report better care and health after the passage of the ACA, colloquially known as Obamacare.

Rep. Dan Newhouse continues to claim that people have been “harmed” by the ACA, but his definition of harm is increased costs and changing plans or doctors. If the ACA were repealed or replaced by the AHCA, colloquially known as Trumpcare, the definition of harm becomes actual sickness and possible death.

Weighing these two risks (costs vs. lives), it is clear which we must choose if we are to be a country that cares about its people. We must have a health care system in which everyone has affordable access to quality health care.

There are several ways to achieve affordable health care for all. One is to update the ACA, which was attempted during the Obama administration but was blocked by the Republican Congress. The other solution is single-payer or universal healthcare.

Whichever route we choose, it is clear that we need to join the rest of the advanced countries in the world and provide health care to all people in the United States.

Jenna Pope, Richland

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma
Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season 0:55

Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos