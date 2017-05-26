Letter: Distracted driving law needs to be enforced

I see the governor finally signed the bill making it illegal to talk, text, et cetera while behind the wheel. It’s about time. How many accidents have been caused by distracted drivers over the years prior to this finally happening?
Suddenly the state became aware that this is dangerous? I remember one had to be pulled over for something else to be ticketed for phone use. Now it needs to be enforced! I have had so many near misses and see so many offenders as I ride my bicycle. This needs to stop.
Phil Jones, Richland
Comments