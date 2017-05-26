Letter: We’re not going to like Trump’s answer

We’re so fortunate that there’s no waste, corruption or greed in this nation’s military spending, or, for that matter, in Hanford cleanup spending. It’s those darned food stamps, Medicaid and Flint that are driving America into bankruptcy.
It’s sad that too many people in this community actually agree with that statement. The hypocrisy of accepting $2 billion from the government each year for cleanup that is largely unnecessary is exceeded only by the resentment these hypocrites feel because a handful of people might not deserve the assistance they get from government. To paraphrase an old adage, “If you steal a loaf of bread you’re a criminal; if you steal a billion dollars, you’re an entrepreneur.”
The tea party core of the Republican Party can’t recall anything before Jan. 20, 2009, and they believe that America’s current problems were created by the Obama administration. However, those who recall the previous eight years know exactly where, when and how our problems actually originated. Tax cuts, an unnecessary, incompetently executed war and policies that crashed our economy are the biggies.
We’re on the verge of getting the answer to Donald Trump’s question, “What the hell have you got to lose?” For millions of Americans outside the Tri-Cities, they’re not going to like the answer.
Martin Bensky, Richland
Comments