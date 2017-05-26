Letter: Drivers shouldn’t camp in left lane

In response to Earl Martin’s letter, “Why should I have to move right to allow speeders to pass,” TCH, May 9), I do agree that there are a lot of speeders on our roads. I see it every day on 395.
But, does it help the situation by camping out in the left passing lane? There are only three reasons that I can think of, to even be in the left lane: 1) To take a left turn; 2) To pass another vehicle; and most important 3) to get over for vehicles pulled over on the shoulder, especially with their flashers on, including law enforcement. Other than that, vehicles should remain in the right lane. And yes, it is the law.
So, those who choose to camp out in the left lane are also lawbreakers. As for being required to speed up to pass another vehicle? I can only say, to linger alongside another vehicle at high speeds can be hazardous. A couple years ago, as my daughter was passing another vehicle on 395, the other vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a coyote, only to broadside my daughter, sending both vehicles into the median. Fortunately, no one was hurt. So safely speeding up, may be better.
Randy Rogers, Pasco
