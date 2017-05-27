Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2017 2:20 PM

Letter: Market capitalism won’t work for health care

On May 4, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act. The House gave no time for analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, so we, Americans, don’t have a detailed understanding of impacts.

According to groups like Kaiser, we do know there could be significant increases in costs for low-income and elderly people, and tax cuts for those with higher incomes. I am privileged to be in the latter group. This year, I was proud to pay my taxes, because I knew I was part of an American community where we care for each other.

I am saddened by a minority of Americans who are unwilling to help one another and hide behind unsubstantiated claims that market capitalism will make it all work out.

Ofelia Bredt, Richland

