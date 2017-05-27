Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dog walkers should respect personal space

Walkers are of two groups, dog walkers and dogless walkers. For this reason, it is necessary to clarify the expectations that a typical dogless walker has of a dog walker in a public setting.

The purpose of a leash is to keep a dog contained and in control. If your dog can get within reach of a person you pass, you have missed the point of a leash.

It is rude if your dog forces a person you pass to step off the sidewalk or walking trail (Badger Mountain), regardless if you moved over.

Never say to a dogless person “He’s friendly, he won’t hurt you, he won’t bite.” These comments are meaningless to a person who is dealing with your dog sniffing their body parts and licking their knee. Simply respect that person’s personal space and control your dog. Not being bitten is not a gift to offer a person dealing with your dog’s behavior or presence.

In my experience, Tri-Cities dog owners seem to be less inclined to be respectful of others than in other communities I have lived or visited. And as an avid walker, I have some experience in this area.

KeKe Dwyer, Kennewick

