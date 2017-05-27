Letter: Many roads leading to impeachment

Loose lips sink ships. President Trump wouldn’t understand that adage, but he’s right about one thing: we knew he was a “snake” when we hired him.
His loose lips are proving to be his undoing. Just like during his election campaign, he must be asking himself, “What does a guy have to do to get fired around here?”
There are so many roads leading to impeachment (he won’t resign) and they’re all open. There’s the money, follow it. There’s obstruction of justice, abuse of power, conflicts of interest. All in plain sight. You don’t even have to look hard. How about aiding and abetting?
We thought Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. We thought Paul Manafort registered as a foreign agent. Not. But deception and lying rank high in this Trump administration and their friends, probably outperforming the Bush era. Hard to do.
We’ll get bitten again and again before this charade ends. Have we forgotten how to remove a pretender from office? Shovel or broom? Have we no protection?
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
Comments