Letter: State is milking people with suspended licenses

With a third legislative session beginning, the legislators — especially from the easternmost districts of our state — have been neglecting the issues of how to improve mental health services and, most importantly, the 300,000 or more drivers whose licenses are currently suspended by the state for not-so serious offenses.
I think the former is an issue that, for every one of our legislators, is not as important only as long the mentally ill people are not a danger to others or self, just let them deteriorate.
The latter, driving while poor, should be of concern because the state has been relying on collection agencies to milk those with suspended licenses until death.
Neither issue should be off the table anytime in Olympia.
Erick Dietrich, Walla Walla
Comments