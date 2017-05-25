Letter: Richland seniors ‘pay it forward’

Graduation festivities are in full force. Seniors are finishing classes, celebrations are being planned and at Richland High, like many other high schools, an all-night event will be held. The Richland High PTSA has spent months planning entertainment, food, bingo, casino games, lots of prizes and service. Yes — service.
Many of our students have participated in a variety of local activities for most of their lives and the Tri-Cities community has been so good to them and to Richland High School, that taking an opportunity to serve at the all-night party seemed natural. For the past six years, Richland High School has included a service project as part of their celebration. This year we will be creating kits for women and children at the Union Gospel Mission — toiletries, socks, underwear and small stuffed animals.
We hope to send off the Class of 2017 with an appreciation for what they have received and a desire to always “pay it forward” and make their community a better place. Love. Serve. Care. Best wishes to all Tri-City graduates.
Kristin Hunt, Richland
Comments