Letter: We have a serious problem with distracted driving in Tri-Cities

Despite enforceable legislation and social pressures to reduce device use while driving, youth and adults alike are still using their phones at alarming rates while behind the wheel. At any point while driving in the Tri-Cities it is obvious that we have a serious problem with distracted driving.
Statistics and research already reveal and motivate changes in the system, but fail to truly portray the severity of the numbers they proclaim. A number count of deaths or injuries resulting from distracted driving might seem like nothing, but behind that number is a person, a family and a community.
It might seem convenient and harmless to answer a text message, make a call, or send a Snapchat while driving at low speeds, but the danger is nonetheless present. Though you might be able to use your device without getting caught, you should reconsider your choice.
Many drivers are probably really great at driving, but catastrophe can strike at anytime, anywhere. For the sake of the toddler running after a ball in the street or a falling pedestrian, please put your devices away.
Timmy Pham, Kennewick
