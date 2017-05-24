Letter: Build voter support for Link project

I am glad that the people pushing The Link project are trying again to get this measure passed, and I really do believe it can pass. But, the biggest obstacle that they should be focused on is building up a large voter base.
As it stands, not very many Kennewick citizens vote, and the ones that do are ultimately too conservative and suffer from “tax phobia,” as I would put it. You need to focus on encouraging people who would support you to vote (I know plenty of people who would support you), and letting the uber-conservatives know (I really should say drilling it into their heads) what the taxes are like, because as it stands they will hear the word “tax” and cower in fear.
Do these things along with what you are doing now, and it is not hard to see you riding the wave to victory.
Nolan Kadinger, Kennewick
