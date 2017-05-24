Letter: Legislature must find way to pass a budget

As a registered nurse and taxpayer living and working in Richland, I’m writing to express my disappointment with the outcome of the first special legislative session that ended this Tuesday. We still don’t have a budget!
The Republican leadership must negotiate with the Democratic leadership to find a way to fully fund our schools without the severe cuts to critical human services throughout our state the Republicans are proposing.
We don’t need any more expensive statewide initiatives to confirm a budget. That is passing the buck to the voters. We need the legislators to do their job. I encourage my state senator, Maureen Walsh, to persuade her Senate colleagues to do the jobs they’re paid to do, and start negotiating our budget.
Kathleen Thompson, RN, West Richland
