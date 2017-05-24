Letters to the Editor

May 24, 2017 12:52 PM

Letter: Legislature must find way to pass a budget

As a registered nurse and taxpayer living and working in Richland, I’m writing to express my disappointment with the outcome of the first special legislative session that ended this Tuesday. We still don’t have a budget!

The Republican leadership must negotiate with the Democratic leadership to find a way to fully fund our schools without the severe cuts to critical human services throughout our state the Republicans are proposing.

We don’t need any more expensive statewide initiatives to confirm a budget. That is passing the buck to the voters. We need the legislators to do their job. I encourage my state senator, Maureen Walsh, to persuade her Senate colleagues to do the jobs they’re paid to do, and start negotiating our budget.

Kathleen Thompson, RN, West Richland

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:37

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
First Benton County Mental Health Court graduation 0:52

First Benton County Mental Health Court graduation
President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos