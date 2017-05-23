Letter: Trump using presidency to enrich himself

Unlike many, I think President Trump found his first 100 days very successful. If he hasn’t already increased the wealth of the Trump family by at least $100 million in his first 100 days, I’d be greatly surprised.
The mainstream media and the political establishment react with justifiable horror to outrageous things he says, his ignorance, and his unwillingness to ever admit he was wrong. But none of these things bother Trump because they have no effect on his ability to use the presidency as a money-making opportunity. In fact, the controversies serve the same purpose as tipped-over garbage cans in a police show alley chase.
Inviting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House is a perfect example, but only the latest of many. We’re justifiably horrified by seeing a murderous thug treated like a great leader, but the subtext is the Trump Tower in Manila and its contribution to the Trump bottom line.
Looking ahead, I don’t expect to see any consistant political leadership from the president. What I do expect is a focus on personal gain behind a smoke screen of incompetence. Hail to the thief!
Ken Ame, Pasco
