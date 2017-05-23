Letter: Ted Bundy was evil incarnate

What’s this, a front-page story (“Tragic history echoes in Bundy's childhood home,” May 14) in your paper on, gulp, none other than one of the most heinous and notorious killers in not only Washington state but the whole of North America? What brought this to your attention, and do your readers actually care enough about Ted Bundy to know what happens to his house in Tacoma?
What a grisly subject. Not even Tom Harris’ novel The Silence of the Lambs can match Bundy’s grim depravity. Revisiting this fiend again sends a chill up this reader’s spine as cold and scary as Clopton’s (the contractor demolishing TB’s home) daughter who, as you point out, begins to cry upon entering the premises. Bundy’s eerie legacy still haunts — presumably the evil spawn Ann Rule and Jack Olsen both covered in their books retains both disturbing fascination and a spell over some who dare to glimpse into the dark soul of evil incarnate.
Reading your story about Ted Bundy’s house made me think about the real estate agency in Rexburg, Idaho. They can’t sell a house infested with innumerable snakes. With both macabre residences, I doubt even Edgar Allan Poe himself would be interested in a home loan.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
