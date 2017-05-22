Letter: GOP push to kill ACA impacts Americans

I want to congratulate House Republicans on their victory for passing a new health bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). I am thrilled that the self-labeled fiscally responsible Republican Party could move briskly forward and approve a measure without having any cost or impact analysis by their own Congressional Budget Office.
It’s also very satisfying that they know their constituents’ position on said measure without soliciting them on the details of the bill. I do note that 20 Congressional Republicans were not comfortable with either the content, unknown cost or impacts or even their constituents’ concerns, and voted against the bill. How fortunate that our representative, Dan Newhouse, was not predisposed to those silly concerns and supported the bill.
As an Independent, I’m amused with the Republican rush to repeal and replace the dreaded ACA at any cost, irrespective of consideration of the impacts and costs on Americans. I look forward to you receiving the same criticism and accountability that you heaped on the Democrats.
Bob Lober, West Richland
Comments