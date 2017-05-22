Letter: Kennewick wastewater plant doesn’t pass smell test

This is an open letter to the city of Kennewick wastewater treatment plant’s management. I live near the plant located in east Kennewick, and am becoming very concerned about the odors emanating from the plant.
I am aware that these fumes probably meet all regulatory guidelines, but they make it extremely uncomfortable for people who live near the plant. The smell has inundated my home, making my furnishings and clothes reek of it, even on the few days the wind blows in the right direction to drive the odor away. My son dislikes visiting because the smell is so strong and nauseating.
Where is the common courtesy required to do something to mask or contain the odor? Dairy farmers are required by other municipalities to do all they can to minimize the smell of manure — is Kennewick exempt from this? My property value has plummeted. Even if I could sell my home and move, it would need to be to some poor soul with a nasal condition.
Come on, Kennewick, you're better than this. Your plant doesn’t pass the smell test anywhere.
Thomas Raeder, Pasco
