Letter: Newhouse should represent constituents, not party

The Affordable Health Care Act (ACHA) was passed in the House of Representatives on May 4. This was done without benefit of an evaluation by the Congressional Budget Office. Why the rush? Released only 16 hours before the vote, with no public debate and limited floor debate, there was no time to determine the effects this bill would have.
AARP and Consumer Reports claim that insurance costs would be higher for those over 55. The AHCA allows insurance companies to charge more for people with pre-existing conditions, which include sexual assault, being a survivor of domestic violence, asthma, diabetes and surviving cancer.
AHCA cuts Medicaid reimbursements to schools that provide services to children in special education programs. For years, Medicaid has helped schools pay for services and equipment, from physical and speech therapists to feeding tubes, and also for preventative care.
Rep. Dan Newhouse was unable to vote on the bill, due to his wife’s illness and subsequent death, but said he supported ACHA. I offer him my condolences on the loss of his wife. Surely he can see how important it is to cover people with pre-existing conditions. I ask Mr. Newhouse to represent the majority of his constituents, not his party.
Alice Ard, Pasco
