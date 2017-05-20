Letter: State legislators not doing the job they were elected for

Two political parties blaming each other for another special session in the Legislature and the voters are paying the price again.
How about no money/funds to any elected legislator in any manner or form if a special session is called for any reason for budget issues. Failure to complete a balanced budget by elected legislators after any regular session will result in a $5,000-per-day fine to each elected legislator, from the governor on down, until a balanced budget is complete. Then let’s see if any more special sessions are called or a balanced budget is reached.
Since this would “have to be” a referendum by the voters, we may as well get another one going, so the voters can recall those same elected legislators that seem to be incapable of doing the job they were elected to do.
Dan Deckert, Benton City
Comments