Letter: A few play, everybody pays

Remember President Obama being roundly berated and criticized for not wanting a bunch of contagious people running around? He was called a blank, blank socialist.
The Republican (a guess that most if not all are), Richland City Council wanted a bridge that a small percentage would use — everybody pays!
Socialism? Oh no! Not us! This is our socialism, it smells like fragrant democracy, you bet. And we are not even going to ask.
Socialism by any other name is still socialism.
Larry Wojdac, Richland
