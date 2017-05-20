Letters to the Editor

May 20, 2017 5:00 PM

Letter: A few play, everybody pays

Remember President Obama being roundly berated and criticized for not wanting a bunch of contagious people running around? He was called a blank, blank socialist.

The Republican (a guess that most if not all are), Richland City Council wanted a bridge that a small percentage would use — everybody pays!

Socialism? Oh no! Not us! This is our socialism, it smells like fragrant democracy, you bet. And we are not even going to ask.

Socialism by any other name is still socialism.

Larry Wojdac, Richland

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:55

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family
Action from Day 2 of the 4A regional track meet 0:22

Action from Day 2 of the 4A regional track meet
Rosanna Sharpe is new Reach Museum leader 1:04

Rosanna Sharpe is new Reach Museum leader

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos